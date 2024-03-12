Judy Lakin Joins Audacy Houston As General Sales Manager

Audacy has appointed Judy Lakin as the new General Sales Manager for its Houston operations. With more than three decades in broadcast leadership, Lakin comes to Audacy after her tenure as President of Houston’s Vista14 Web Design & Digital Marketing Agency.

She has also served in roles at Cox Media Group and Clear Channel Radio, is a Texas Radio Hall of Fame inductee, and is the Houston American Advertising Federation’s 2023 Living Legend Award honoree. She has also been awarded multiple Media Alliance Awards.

Her engagement extends beyond her professional career, as Lakin actively participates in executive boards and community services including the Houston Media Classic, The Snowdrop Foundation, and Made a Masterpiece, among others. Her community commitment is further demonstrated by her lifetime membership in the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and her participation in the Salt Grass Trail Ride.

She will operate under the guidance of Audacy Vice President of Sales Alana Lujan.

Lujan praised Lakin’s diverse background saying, “Judy’s extensive experience in talent development, coupled with her recent involvement in business development, multi-media buying, and digital innovation, makes her a powerhouse addition to Audacy’s sales leadership team. With her expertise, Judy is poised to make an immediate and substantial impact. Here’s to an exciting journey with someone who will bring so much to the table!”

Lakin commented, “I am thrilled to join the exceptional leadership team at Audacy. The Houston market’s wide variety of broadcast and digital products makes me eager for what will come. The local sales team’s incredible skills and high energy is a tremendous plus to this opportunity.”