‘Stiffy’ Is Back On Tampa Radio Under A New Name and Format

Beasley Media Group Tampa Bay is welcoming back Kevin “KC” Cummings as the new Afternoon Drive host on 99.5 QYK (WQYK). Cummings, who was previously known as “Stiffy” at the cluster’s WiLD 94.1 (WLLD) for two decades, also worked part-time at WQYK.

Cummings fills the spot left by Mo On The Radio, who joined the Country station in June before departing in November.

Beasley Tampa Market Manager Ron deCastro said, “It so exciting to be able to bring back a great talent and reimagine that person in a new way. Adding KC to the top country station in Tampa brings his creativity to new listeners.”

Program Director Rick Thomas commented, “After a comprehensive nationwide search and meeting some great talent, we realized that the best person for the job was right here in our building. KC lives and breathes the contemporary country lifestyle. He has a local and authentic presentation and will be a great asset to our 99.5 QYK team.”

KC added, “I’m glad to be back with Beasley and very excited to begin my country journey.”