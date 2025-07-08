Denver’s 104.3 The Fan Named New Flagship for CSU Football

Bonneville International, Colorado State University Athletics, and Learfield’s Rams Sports Properties have finalized a new broadcast partnership naming Denver’s 104.3 The Fan (KKFN) as the flagship home of Colorado State Rams football for the 2025 season.

Under the new agreement, The Fan will air every Colorado State football game, along with pre-game and post-game programming. Broadcasts will be available via streaming on the Varsity Network app.

The Rams Radio Network will continue with its established team of voices. Brian Roth returns as the “Voice of the Rams,” joined in the booth by former CSU linebacker Ricky Brewer. Marty Cesario and Kevin McGlue will provide sideline coverage. Roth will also continue producing the Colorado State Insider Podcast.

The Colorado State Sports Network includes 16 affiliated stations across the state. Rams Sports Properties, part of LEARFIELD, manages all multimedia rights and broadcast operations for CSU Athletics.

Bonneville Denver Program Director Amanda Brown said, “We’re thrilled to bring Colorado State Football broadcasts to Denver Sports 104.3 The Fan — one of the most recognized sports platforms in the region. This partnership gives Ram fans across Colorado even greater access to game-day action.”

Colorado State University Director of Athletics John Weber said, “Securing a partnership with KKFN 104.3 The Fan, Denver’s largest sports radio station, ensures that every football game reaches fans and alumni in the Denver metro area and across Colorado, delivering unmatched coverage and fan engagement as we continue to drive CSU Athletics to new heights.”