Country Program Director – 103.1 The Wolf (Tallahassee, FL)

Full-Time | On-Air + Programming Leadership |

103.1 The Wolf in Tallahassee, Florida, is searching experienced, hands-on Program Director to take the reins of a powerful local brand.

You’ll have creative direction of the station, support a long-running morning show, host your own air shift, and help guide the overall sound of one of the most recognizable brands in the market.

About 103.1 The Wolf and Adams Radio Group

103.1 The Wolf is part of Adams Radio Group, a privately held company that believes in live, local, and community-driven radio.

We operate in markets where strong local brands matter and where talent still gets the chance to lead through collaboration and purpose-driven strategy.

Key Responsibilities

• Oversee all station programming including music strategy, clocks, imaging, and brand consistency

• Host a daily weekday on-air shift focused on live, local content

• Coach and support on-air staff, including providing regular feedback and leadership to a long-established morning show

• Work cross-functionally with promotions, sales, and digital teams to build and execute creative campaigns and events

• Analyze Nielsen, streaming, and audience data to drive ongoing programming decisions

• Manage MusicMaster scheduling and NexGen automation

• Maintain compliance with all FCC regulations and ensure accurate program logs

• Represent the station at public appearances, remote broadcasts, and community events

Candidate Requirements and Experience

• At least 3 years of experience in Country radio, ideally as a PD, APD, or Music Director capacity

• Demonstrated leadership and communication skills, including experience coaching on-air talent

• Proven ability to grow audience share using ratings data and strategic content development

• This is a full-time, in-market position. Strong preference will be given to candidates who currently reside in or are willing to relocate to the Tallahassee area.

Compensation and Benefits

• Competitive compensation and benefit package including medical and matching 401k.

If you’re ready to lead a live, local, and community-first station that reflects the heart of its city, we want to hear from you.

Please send your resume, programming philosophy, and a recent aircheck to:

[email protected] Subject line: Wolf PD – Your Name

Adams Radio Group and 103.1 The Wolf are equal opportunity employers.