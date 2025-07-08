KMOX Extends Radio Partnership With St. Louis Cardinals

Audacy has announced a multi-year renewal of its broadcast agreement with the St. Louis Cardinals, ensuring that KMOX will remain the AM and FM flagship station for Cardinals baseball, continuing a near-century-long relationship between the team and the station.

The new agreement covers live broadcasts of all regular season, postseason, and select Spring Training games. Returning to the booth are longtime voices John Rooney, Ricky Horton, and Mike Claiborne, who will continue to deliver play-by-play for the broadcasts.

Alongside game coverage, KMOX is deepening its baseball programming with two new Cardinals-focused shows: Gas House Gang airs weekdays at noon, and Red Bird Rush Hour is slotted for weeknights at 5p.

Audacy St. Louis and Wichita Market Manager Becky Domyan said, “This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to delivering the content our community loves, and with KMOX now on FM, we’re even more fired up to bring every single game, plus exciting new programming, to more fans than ever before,” said Domyan. “We know how much this team means to St. Louis, and we’re dedicated to providing the most in-depth, passionate coverage for our loyal listeners.”

St. Louis Cardinals SVP of Business Operations Anuk Karunaratne added, “St. Louis Cardinals baseball has been synonymous with KMOX radio since they began broadcasting Cardinals games nearly 100 years ago. We are excited to continue this longstanding partnership with our flagship station and carry on the great tradition of broadcasting Cardinals baseball on the Voice of St. Louis.”