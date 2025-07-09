The Great Industry Switch: What Clients Need to Know

Earlier this year, LinkedIn released a survey that turned a lot of heads. Despite economic uncertainty, 56% of Americans are considering changing industries in 2025 – a finding that is counterintuitive to normal thinking when there’s economic uncertainty.

Generally, when there is even a hint of a recession on the horizon, people hang on to their jobs for dear life, even if they hate them. Apparently, not everyone got the memo about the slowdown – or they are just throwing the old thinking out the window.

But here’s the kicker… most of these job seekers have been at it for a while. More than half have been searching for six months or longer. A full third have been on the hunt for over a year. That’s not casual browsing. That’s a motivated candidate who’s just waiting to hear the right opportunity.

Now, combine that with Labor Department data showing a 40 million job quit rate in 2024. That’s down 11% from last year. We’re looking at a tight, cautious labor market where the best candidates aren’t blasting resumes anymore. They’re waiting for the right message in the right place.

Either way, for those companies that are hiring, there will be many strong suitors to talk with! This is great info to share with companies that you are talking with!

