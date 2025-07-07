KXnO Introduces New Daily Lineup For Des Moines Sports Radio

Following several high-profile layoffs and departures, iHeartMedia Des Moines’ KXnO (KXNO-AM) has debuted a new weekday lineup, including a permanent replacement morning show for the timeslot left behind by The Morning Rush in January.

Following Ross Peterson’s exit during iHeartMedia’s 2024 Q4 layoffs, Travis Justice left KXnO in January to reunite with his former Morning Rush co-host for a new streaming sports show, The Rush, on YouTube and social media.

KXnO’s daily programming now begins with The 1st Quarter, hosted by Heather Burnside and Alec Busse. In addition, Program Director Sean Roberts is shifting to afternoons, launching a new show called Off The Bench with Lucas Strain. The new show replaces Burnside’s former afternoon program, The Drive.

Middays will be held by a mix of The Dan Patrick Show and Miller and Condon, which remains in previous window. Finally, the local weekday schedule now wraps with Overtime Iowa, a one-hour segment recapping the day’s top highlights on the drive home.

The station has led the Iowa Sports Radio Network since August.