V105.5 Names Brandon Davis Lead Play-by-Play Announcer

Brandon Davis is joining Vicksburg, MS’s V105.5 (WVBG) this fall as the lead play-by-play broadcaster for Warren Central football. He has spent years behind the mic for the high school team as its in-stadium public address announcer.

According to the Vicksburg Post, Davis’s transition to full-time play-by-play comes as Reid Vance steps away from the role at Lendsi Radio.

Davis has previously served as a color commentator on V105.5’s road game broadcasts since 2019 and has contributed to Mississippi Public Broadcasting’s coverage of the MHSAA football and baseball championships.