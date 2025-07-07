Job Seekers Tune In: Radio Is Critical Channel for Top Recruitment

In a labor market defined by low unemployment and high competition for talent, new national research shows that AM/FM radio remains one of the most effective, yet often overlooked, tools for reaching the highest qualified job seekers.

A study from MARU/Matchbox, commissioned by Westwood One’s Audio Active Group, confirms that over-the-air radio continues to reach both active and passive job seekers, particularly those with higher income, education, and professional stability.

Passive job seekers, defined as those who are employed but open to better opportunities, have a mean age of 47.1, while active job seekers are almost ten years younger with a lower average income. Passive job seekers are more likely to be employed (71% vs. 55%), and 58% are college graduates compared to just 40% of active seekers.

When it comes to either group, though, radio is the great equalizer: 78% of both passive and active job seekers listen to AM/FM over the air. Radio streaming is also gaining traction, with AM/FM online listening growing to 62% among active job seekers and 47% among passive job seekers in 2024.

The research also suggests that heavy over-the-air listeners are more likely to be in the job market than non-listeners. Among heavy AM/FM listeners, 40% are passive job seekers and 26% are actively seeking employment.

Radio sellers need to understand how each group discovers job opportunities. Passive job seekers have shifted away from relying heavily on personal or professional connections and now rely more on job boards like Indeed, LinkedIn, and ZipRecruiter. Active job seekers still use connections but show growing reliance on digital job posting platforms, with 90% citing job boards as a primary source of opportunity discovery in 2024.

This translates into media investment, as brands like Indeed and LinkedIn saw the strongest aided recall among both passive and active job seekers, tied directly to their higher overall media spending.

For passive job seekers, radio formats like classic rock, adult contemporary, and oldies/classic hits dominate. Active seekers lean into rock, Top 40, and R&B/Hip Hop.

Elsewhere in audio, podcasts offer additional reach, especially for active job seekers. Comedy, entertainment, and news/current events top the list for both job seekers and hiring managers, who also engage heavily with politics, lifestyle, and sports podcasts.

