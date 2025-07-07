Comrex Sales Director Raul Hun Joins BSW in Senior Role

Broadcast Supply Worldwide has named Raul Hun as its new Director of Business Deployment, South, a move aimed at expanding the company’s presence across the southern US and strengthening relationships in global broadcast markets.

Hun joins BSW from Comrex Corporation, where he served as Sales Director for Latin America and Canada. He brings more than 25 years of international broadcast sales experience, including previous roles at The Telos Alliance and Broadcast Electronics Inc.

In his new role, Hun will lead BSW’s deployment and growth strategy across the southern region of the United States, while also serving as the primary contact for all Spanish-language business inquiries.

BSW CEO Bryan Seeley said, “Raul has worked closely with BSW for years in his role at Comrex, so he already understands our customers, our team, and our commitment to delivering results. We’re excited to welcome him aboard and know his expertise will be a tremendous asset to our company’s mission and continued growth.”