Dollywood Starts Radio Station So Fans Can Bring the Park Home

Country icon Dolly Parton is taking the signature sound of Dollywood beyond the park gates with the launch of a new streaming station developed in partnership with iHeartMedia. The launch, now on iHeartRadio, comes during Dollywood’s 40th anniversary season.

Dollywood Radio features music from Dolly Parton’s extensive catalog, along with selections from her favorite artists across country, bluegrass, gospel, folk, and Americana.

The station also includes songs featured in the Pigeon Forge, TN, theme park’s atmosphere music and exclusive shoutouts from Dolly herself. and is designed to let fans take a piece of the park’s spirit home with them, wherever they are.

iHeartMedia President of Programming Operations & Digital Music Jon Zellner said, “This new station captures the heart and soul of the Smoky Mountains, featuring a handpicked blend of country classics, bluegrass, folk, and songs by some of Dolly’s dearest friends in music. We’re honored to partner with Dollywood to bring this one-of-a-kind listening experience to life exclusively on the iHeartRadio app.”

Dollywood Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations Pete Owens added, “The partnership with iHeartMedia to develop Dollywood Radio is exciting for us because it means our loyal fans can enjoy the sounds and excitement of a day at Dollywood even if they aren’t able to be here…We’re thankful for the opportunity to work with iHeartMedia to celebrate this milestone for the next year. We know our guests are going to enjoy being able to take a little bit of Dollywood home with them!”