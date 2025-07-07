July 4 Radio Ad Rankings Slow Down, Even As AM/FM Performs

Progressive has returned to the top of Media Monitors’ latest Spot Ten Radio rankings for the week of June 30 to July 6, narrowly reclaiming the No. 1 position it has held for the majority of 2025 from The Home Depot in a hot battle for Independence Day airwaves.

Climbing four spots to No. 3, Upside also had a big push for the July 4th weekend, targeting a record number of travelers in their cars, according to estimates from AAA.

While Lowe’s made a notable jump from No. 13 to No. 4 for the holiday, the retailer’s seasonal advertising continues to be muted as lingering economic concerns and tariff uncertainty continue to dampen spending from advertisers that would typically be paying top dollar to compete for first. Outside of the top four, play count numbers aren’t terribly dissimilar from an average week.

Mattress Firm rounded out the top five, moving up three spots in the past week to promote its sales. Other notable movers include T-Mobile, which surged from No. 29 to No. 6, marking a significant investment boost, and Febreze, which vaulted 44 spots to re-enter the top 10 at No. 8.

With July 4th sales now in the rearview, Labor Day will serve as the final Q4 barometer on a year where every dollar counts for retailers and radio.