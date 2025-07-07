WJR Adds Well-Known Detroit Voice to Weekday Afternoons

Detroit television personality Ryan Ermanni is joining WJR AM 760, taking weekday afternoons on the Cumulus Media News/Talk station as of July 7. Ermanni is widely recognized for his work at FOX 2 Detroit, where he served as co-host of The Nine.

He began his career at 9 & 10 News in Cadillac, MI, with subsequent stops in Toledo before joining FOX 2 full-time in 2003.

Cumulus Regional Vice President and Market Manager Steve Finateri said, “Ryan Ermanni is not only a seasoned broadcaster with deep roots in Detroit media, he’s also a longtime fan of WJR. His passion for Detroit, his engaging on-air presence, and his respect for what WJR represents make him a perfect fit for our team.”

WJR Program Director Ann Thomas added, “We are thrilled to welcome Ryan Ermanni as a major addition to the WJR lineup. We are confident Ryan will bring fresh energy and compelling conversations to our afternoon programming, while honoring the values and voice that have made WJR a trusted name for generations.”

Ermanni commented, “I am so honored to be a part of the WJR daily lineup…The WJR call letters mean something to me, as they do for many people who have grown up in our city and our state. I hope to build the same trust and connection here on WJR as I did at FOX 2.”