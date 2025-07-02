Florida Is The Latest State To Deny Funding To Public Radio

The financial outlook for public radio continues to darken as state and federal policymakers move to eliminate public funding. The latest blow came in Florida, where Governor Ron DeSantis issued line-item vetoes striking $1.3 million in appropriations for radio outlets from the state’s newly signed $115.1 billion budget.

DeSantis cut recurring base funding for public radio stations as well as $4.44 million earmarked for public television, scrapping allocations recommended by the state’s Commissioner of Education that would have provided $100,000 to each eligible radio station and $370,400 to each television outlet.

The Florida vetoes mirror broader trends in state-level support for public media. In May, Indiana Governor Mike Braun signed a two-year state budget that eliminates all funding for the state’s 17 public broadcasting stations, ending a decades-long tradition of state support.

At the federal level, the situation remains even more volatile, due to President Donald Trump’s executive order directing all federal agencies to terminate direct and indirect funding for NPR and PBS, including the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Though CPB is currently funded through September 2027 due to prior congressional action, the US House recently passed a rescissions bill that would claw back $1.1 billion in future CPB allocations. If adopted by the Senate, the measure would effectively eliminate federal support for public broadcasting.

Yet the $9.4 billion rescissions package faces Senate resistance, not necessarily over cuts to public media, but to foreign aid. GOP concerns over global health and humanitarian reductions, including PEPFAR, could derail the effort and preserve funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

It’s still possible that lawmakers negotiate a slimmed-down rescissions package that retains CPB cuts while softening foreign aid rollbacks. But even that risks losing support from rural Republicans who rely on public broadcasting to reach their constituents, and with the clock ticking, the GOP may be forced to choose between cutting NPR or keeping their razor-thin majority margin.

The House passed the bill under fast-track rules that expire July 18. If the Senate fails to act by then, the funds must be released. But with a July 4 recess days away and reconciliation taking full bandwidth, the rescissions bill may stall.