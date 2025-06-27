Foreign Aid May Be CPB’s Best Hope To Dodge Trump’s Clawback

President Trump’s $9.4 billion rescissions package is facing heavy Senate resistance, not over public media cuts, but foreign aid. GOP pushback on global health and humanitarian funding could ultimately preserve the Corporation for Public Broadcasting’s federal support.

Despite the bill’s prominent targeting of NPR and PBS, growing Republican discomfort with proposed reductions to global health, humanitarian relief, and economic development may force a strategic rethink.

In a June 25 hearing with Office of Management and Budget Director Russel Vought, Senate Appropriations Chair Susan Collins (R-ME) expressed strong opposition to the bill’s impact on PEPFAR – the high-profile HIV/AIDS program launched under President George W. Bush.

The rescissions measure passed the House under expedited rules that avoid a Democratic filibuster in the Senate. But that fast-track process comes with a hard expiration date: if Congress fails to pass the bill within 45 days of White House submission, the rescinded funds must be released under existing law.

With a July 18 deadline rapidly approaching, Senate Republicans are under pressure to either move quickly or abandon the effort as budget reconciliation remains the GOP’s top legislative priority, leaving the rescissions package to compete for floor time.

Yet, the funds for public broadcasters could face an additional challenge.

If the committee fails to act by July 7, any senator could force a floor motion to discharge it, potentially exposing the bill to amendments, including efforts to strip out more controversial provisions – but that could go either way.

One possible outcome: to preserve Republican unity and give the bill a chance in the Senate, leadership could offer a scaled-back version that drops or softens the foreign aid rescissions while retaining language to defund the CPB. But that approach would risk alienating GOP lawmakers who represent rural areas and underserved constituencies, who view public broadcasting funding as locally essential.

If the Senate ultimately rejects the package, or amends it so heavily it cannot pass the House again, CPB’s funding, at least for now, will remain intact.