Radio Events Drive Real Results With Advertisers and Gen Z

While digital media fragments attention, radio promotions and events are proving to be one of the most effective ways for brands and broadcasters alike to forge lasting connections with audiences and deliver measurable business results.

According to Audacy Directors of Sponsorship Strategy Morganne Denton and Melissa Panza, live radio station events, from concerts to branded fan experiences, create moments that listeners remember and share.

Audacy data underscores the power of these radio-driven experiences: 40% of attendees discover new brands at events, while 58% report feeling a deeper emotional connection to sponsors. Among Gen Z and Millennial audiences, brand recall and conversion are especially strong, with 48% and 61% respectively saying they’ve purchased a brand they saw at a live event.

Eventbrite data further supports the opportunities in experiences and partnerships. Despite inflation, younger audiences, particularly those aged 21 to 35, continue to prioritize live experiences over material goods. Nearly a quarter of this group considers live event spending a high priority, while 51% say it’s a moderate priority.

Stations looking to drive turnout and engagement should consider formats that reflect lifestyle and community values. More than half of Gen Z attendees prefer outdoor parties and charity fundraisers during the summer, and 70% of Millennials and Gen Z express interest in group workout events, like run clubs.

Audacy cited several recent radio promotions that turned those insights into action.

Almost Acoustic Christmas generated more than 3,700 in-store contest entries for participating auto brands and over 19 million impressions through an integrated on-air and in-store campaign. Stars & Strings helped Memorial Healthcare break through a saturated South Florida market, exceeding social engagement goals by 168% via branded filters, artist content, and interactive fan installations.

And at We Can Survive, an online therapy sponsor saw 83% sponsor recall and a 62% increase in intent to learn more following a purpose-driven lounge activation.

Bottom line: radio events and promotions still offer an unmatched opportunity for connection.

