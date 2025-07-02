Times-Shamrock Communications CEO Jim Loftus Retires

Radio Ink has confirmed with Times-Shamrock Communications that CEO Jim Loftus has retired as of June 27, closing a radio career that began in 1977 as an on-air personality in Northeastern Pennsylvania and led to leadership roles at some of the region’s most influential broadcast organizations.

The news was first reported by Radio Ink‘s sister publication, Radio + Television Business Report, after coming to light on social media.

Loftus rejoined Times-Shamrock as CEO in 2023, returning to the Scranton-based company where he had previously served as Chief Operating Officer in the late 1990s and early 2000s. His second tenure at Times-Shamrock followed his role as Chief Operating Officer of Seven Mountains Media, which operates over 150 radio signals across Pennsylvania and New York.

Loftus previously served as President and CEO of WBEB in Philadelphia, Vice President and General Manager of CBS Radio stations WOGL and WYSP, and Director of Sales for CBS Philly’s six-station cluster. Earlier in his career, he held senior sales and management positions at Power 99 FM/WUSL, Famous 56/WFIL, and Susquehanna Radio in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Loftus has also played an active role in industry advocacy, with the Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters and the RAB. He also taught communications at Temple University for 16 years.

Times-Shamrock has yet to announce a successor.