Loftus Leaves Seven Mountains For Times-Shamrock CEO Seat

Seven Mountains Media COO Jim Loftus is returning to Scranton, PA’s Times-Shamrock Communications as CEO. Loftus will replace Jim Lewandowski, who spent a decade guiding the 128-year-old company through a print division divestment and a subsequent focus on radio, at the end of the year.

Loftus has previous leadership experience at CBS Radio, WBEB in Philadelphia, and Times-Shamrock, where he was formerly COO in the late ’90s and early 2000s. Times-Shamrock owns one Baltimore-market FM, three signals with three simulcasts in Scranton, and three Milwaukee frequencies.

Loftus remarked, “Leaving Seven Mountains Media was the toughest decision of my career. Kristin Cantrell is a fantastic leader, broadcaster, and friend. It has been a great pleasure to work alongside her as their first COO. Kristin and her father, Kerby Confer, have treated me like a family member. It’s been both a privilege and a wild ride!”

As for his next chapter, he said, “Times Shamrock has been in the radio business for over 100 years. The opportunity to return as their CEO was almost too good to be true! Joining forces with their team and helping these great radio stations serve their communities as they do every day is a great honor. It’s a homecoming of sorts! I’m honored to be returning as their CEO and thank the Lynett-Haggerty families for inviting me back!”