Ross MacLeod Returns to Portland as Alpha Media OM

As the company prepares for its Connoisseur Media transition, Alpha Media has named Ross MacLeod as Operations Manager for its Portland cluster, where he will also serve as Content Director for FM News 101 KXL and 750 The Game (KXTG-AM).

MacLeod makes the move after serving as Program Director at iHeartMedia Miami’s Big 105.9 (WBGG). His more than two decades in the industry also include previous programming roles at iHeart Seattle’s 96.5 JACK-FM (KJAQ), Sacramento’s 93.7 The River (KYRV), Portland’s 105.9 The Brew (KFBW), and a stint in Canada.

He will report to Alpha Media Portland Market Manager Robert Dove.

MacLeod said, “I’m looking forward to working with some of the amazing talent we have in Portland, and leading this cluster to new heights. KXL is a heritage News/Talk leader in Portland, and I couldn’t be more honored to be part of this team.”