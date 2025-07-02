Radio Ink, NAB Partner to Bring Radio Wayne Awards to New York

Radio Ink Magazine is joining forces with the NAB to present the 2025 Radio Wayne Awards at NAB Show New York in October. Now in its 33rd year, the Radio Wayne Awards are the industry’s longest-running and most prestigious honor for those in radio sales.

Named in honor of “Radio Wayne” Cornils – the beloved small-market broadcaster and former NAB and RAB executive – the awards highlight individuals who embody the leadership and legacy Cornils left behind.

Radio Ink President and Publisher Deborah Parenti added, “We are delighted to bring the Radio Wayne Awards to NAB Show New York this coming October. This will be the 33rd year for the awards named for Wayne Cornils, whose career included service on the NAB Board of Directors as Vice President of Radio Membership and later Senior Vice President of the NAB Radio Department. As such, this is like coming home for these prestigious awards, and we could not be more excited about it.”

The Radio Wayne Awards are presented to the sellers, managers, and marketers whose hard work and innovation drive the business of radio every day. Nominations are to open next week, following the July 4th holiday.

NAB Executive Vice President of Industry Affairs April Carty-Sipp said, “We’re excited to welcome Radio Ink’s Radio Wayne Awards to NAB Show New York, adding another great opportunity for attendees to celebrate excellence in radio sales and management. It’s a perfect complement to our dynamic lineup, including the NAB Marconi Radio Awards, the Radio + Podcast Interactive Forum, and show floor sessions and demos that offer practical insights and new ideas for radio broadcasters.”

NAB Show New York is expanding its footprint this year, repositioning the Marconi Radio Awards as a standalone event to open the week on October 21 at the Edison Ballroom, with the broader conference following October 22–23. The Javits Center event will feature the Radio + Podcast Interactive Forum, the Future of Journalism Symposium, and a Career Fair hosted by the NAB Leadership Foundation, in addition to technology demos, expert panels, and emerging media showcases.

Registration for the 2025 NAB Show New York will open in late July.