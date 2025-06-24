After Meruelo, Otto Padrón To ‘Get After It’ In TV-Side Move

Otto Padrón, who spent the last decade leading Los Angeles’s Meruelo Media until resigning in February, is stepping into a new national role as Co-President, Co-Owner, and COO of Get After It Media, which operates five national television networks.

In his new role at GAIM, Padrón will oversee daily operations and execute strategy for Retro TV, The Heartland Network, Rev’n, The Family Channel, and The Action Channel through 353 affiliates across over 100 US markets.

During his tenure at Meruelo, Padrón led a diverse portfolio that included the high-profile acquisition of KLOS 95.5 from Cumulus Media, earning him six consecutive appearances on Radio Ink’s 40 Most Powerful People in Radio. Before Meruelo, he served as Senior Vice President of Programming at Univision Television Network, overseeing more than $500 million in domestic programming.

His career also includes 38 years in the U.S. Army as Deputy Division Commander of the 91st Wild West Division.

Padrón commented, “I’m excited to join Get After It Media at such a pivotal time. GAIM has a proud legacy and a powerful portfolio of brands that engage and uplift. Together, we’ll build a next-generation media company that is rooted in content that connects, platforms that inspire, and partnerships that thrive. The future is bright and we are just getting started.”

GAIM Founder and President Joel Wertman, who becomes Co-President and CEO under the new structure, said, “Otto is the right man at the right time for our company—I’ve known him for years, and I’ve seen how he transformed a company into a powerhouse. His achievements across the media landscape and his ability to lead with vision, integrity, and purpose make him uniquely qualified for this moment. With Otto in place, I am absolutely certain that GAIM will continue to flourish.”