Meruelo Media CEO Otto Padron To Step Down

Otto Padron has announced his resignation as President and CEO of Meruelo Media, effective at the end of February. His position will be filled by Tomas Trujillo, Meruelo Media’s current Senior Vice President of Finance and Operations.

During his tenure, Padron oversaw a diverse portfolio for Meruelo, including the acquisition of iconic Los Angeles radio station KLOS 95.5 from Cumulus Media. In this role, he has been a fixture on Radio Ink‘s 40 Most Powerful People in Radio for the past six years.

Before joining Meruelo Media, Padron served as Senior Vice President of Programming for Univision Television Network, where he managed over $500 million in domestic programming assets.

In a memo to staff obtained by Radio Ink, Padron said:

My Meruelo Media Village,

It is with a heart full of mixed emotions, I share my decision to turn the page and step down as President and CEO of Meruelo Media at the end of this month. I will pass the company torch to Tomas, whom I am confident will continue to light the way with the same bright intensity and passion he has always displayed.

Almost 14 years ago, we set out to make our organization the premier minority-owned media company in the US. I’m proud to have dedicated my name, soul, skill, and reputation to turn that vision into reality. Through hard work, trust, and accountability, we grew every aspect of our organization, reshaping our beloved village, pivoting purposefully, and creating a long-term strategic plan for success. Our well-crafted path, executed with precision in one of the most competitive media markets in the US, transformed our single-station operation into a dynamic cluster of iconic TV and Radio brands. We became California’s largest and fastest-growing minority-owned and veteran-operated media company. From KWHY-TV to KDAY, from POWER to KLOS to CALI-FM and so much more in between, it’s been a career-defining journey. This organization is stronger today than it was when I took over, and I am humbled to have been the catalyst of our team. Be proud of what you’ve done!

My next chapter brings with it excitement and new challenges. As many of you know, I’ve been working on launching a Media Strategies company called ACTIFY. This new venture will allow me to stay connected with many of you while exploring innovative projects in the media space I’m so passionate about.

I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to our incredible team and talented on-air crews for making our company feel like a home. My sincere gratitude to Alex and Luis for their unwavering support as I step into this new phase of my career.

I wish you all health, success, and endless blue skies on your continued Meruelo journey! If you see me in the halls or studios in the coming days, let’s take a moment to celebrate the great village we’ve built together!

Cheers to the future, and to new horizons!