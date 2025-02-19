US Soccer and Westwood One Sports Announce Audio Partnership

US Soccer and Cumulus Media have signed a multi-year agreement making Westwood One Sports the team’s exclusive English-language audio partner. The partnership grants Westwood One Sports broadcast rights to all US Soccer Federation-hosted matches.

This deal includes US Men’s and Women’s National Team friendlies, Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinals, and the SheBelieves Cup. The first broadcast under the deal will feature the US Women’s National Team taking on Colombia in the SheBelieves Cup.

Westwood One will distribute US Soccer content across its platforms, including the Cumulus Podcast Network. The deal extends through 2030 and makes Westwood One the home of US Soccer podcasts. The contract starts a new podcast series that will feature exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes content, and insights into the growth of the game. The series will spotlight major events such as the SheBelieves Cup, the US Open Cup, and the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup.

US Soccer Chief Commercial Officer David Wright emphasized, “We want US Soccer fans to have as many avenues as possible to engage with our matches, players, and coaches, and this partnership allows them to find us on Westwood One Sports’ vast network. Westwood One will bring our matches to life in exciting ways while meeting our fans wherever they are listening.”

Westwood One President and Cumulus Media EVP Collin Jones stated, “The addition of US Soccer to our Westwood One Sports platform is an exciting milestone for us. Bringing both the men’s and women’s national team programming to our listeners enhances our commitment to delivering world-class sports coverage. This partnership not only provides fans with unparalleled access to the action on the pitch but also creates valuable opportunities for our advertisers to connect with a passionate and engaged audience.”