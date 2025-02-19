Media Monitors Spot Ten: Progressive Leads, Grainger Hits Third

Progressive has reclaimed the number one spot on the Media Monitors Spot Ten Radio rankings for the week of February 10-16 in monitored markets. TurboTax, which held the top position last week, now ranks second.

Grainger saw a noticeable jump, climbing from seventh to third place. The business supply company has been steadily increasing its radio presence since the beginning of the year. eBay also moved up, rising from fifth to fourth. Rounding out the top five is Mattress Firm, which climbed four spots from ninth place, leveraging radio advertising to promote sales and sleep solutions.

For the entire top ten, FuturHealth was the brand that made the biggest leap, skyrocketing from 41st to 10th place.

With tax season in full swing and retailers ramping up promotions, the radio ad marketplace remains steady, even as concerns about economic instability weigh on businesses and consumers.