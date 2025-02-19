Christy Holifield Named Market President For iHeart Greensboro

iHeartMedia has appointed Christy Holifield as President of its Greensboro, NC, market. She replaces Kellie Holeman, who held the role since 2019. Holifield previously served as Vice President of Sales for iHeartMedia Columbia.

iHeartMedia Carolinas President Dave Carwile said, “We are thrilled to have Christy step into this important leadership role. Her extensive experience and innovative approach to sales and marketing make her the perfect fit to lead our Greensboro team.”

Holifield commented, “I am excited to take on this new challenge and lead the talented team in Greensboro. I look forward to continuing to build on our success and deliver exceptional results for our listeners and advertisers.”

iHeartMedia Greensboro owns and operates WMAG, WTQR, WVBZ, WPTI, and WMKS.