SiriusXM Brings on Former Airbnb Exec as General Counsel

SiriusXM has appointed Richard Baer as Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary, effective March 3. Baer will take over the role from Patrick Donnelly, who is retiring in April after nearly 27 years with the company.

Baer brings more than 40 years of legal and business expertise, most recently serving as Chief Legal Officer at Airbnb. His career includes leadership roles at Liberty Media, UnitedHealth Group, and Qwest Communications, as well as time at a prominent Denver law firm.

SiriusXM CEO Jennifer Witz said, “We are excited to bring Rich on board and to benefit from his more than two decades of experience and expertise as a senior leader at a variety of complex businesses. I’m confident that his ability to navigate legal issues and balance the needs of a business will enable him to succeed here at SiriusXM. I look forward to working closely with him and benefitting from his perspectives and insights as we execute our strategic plans and shape the future of our company.”

Witz added, “On behalf of everyone at SiriusXM, I want to thank Pat for his dedication, support, and unwavering commitment to SiriusXM. Over his nearly twenty-seven years with the company, few people have made a more indelible mark on SiriusXM than Pat. We wish him well in his very well-deserved retirement.”

Baer commented, “As a long-time listener, I could not be more excited to be joining SiriusXM. I look forward to working alongside Jennifer and the rest of my colleagues to bolster the company’s legal, compliance, governance, and operational foundation as we work to achieve our strategic priorities and drive the business forward.”