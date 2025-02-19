Z107.5 St. Jude Radiothon Raises Nearly $96K In Ruston

Red Peach Radio’s Z107.5 (KXKZ) in Ruston, LA, concluded its annual St. Jude Radiothon with a fundraising total of $95,690. The event, supported by Super 1 Foods and the Zeta Rho-Epsilon Sigma Alpha service group, surpassed last year’s amount by $1,733.

Radiothon chair Nancy Darland told the Lincoln Parish Journal, “We are truly grateful for everyone who gave their time, talents, and resources to make this undertaking a success. Because of our incredible community, we can make a real difference. The outpouring of love and generosity demonstrates the big hearts we have for the brave young fighters at St. Jude.”

Darland also recognized the Z107.5 staff for their efforts in organizing and broadcasting the radiothon. Additional thanks were given to Walmart Supercenter, where students from Louisiana Tech and Grambling State helped collect donations.