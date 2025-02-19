Who’s Your Content Decision-Maker?

In our workshops, we define each player’s role on the show. We identify the mic order, who is the heart of the show, who is the lightning rod player, and so on. One of the most crucial discussions is who decides what content gets on the show or if it is a team collaboration.

This week, I posed that question to several high-profile show hosts and producers from medium markets to Los Angeles across multiple formats.

Mojo – Mojo in the Morning – Channel 955 Detroit

We ask everyone on the show to contribute three ideas for each show and three for social content on Sun-Thurs Nights. We do a pre-show meeting from 5:30-6:00, where my producer Lydia and I lay out a schedule and discuss where we go with each break.

We put every idea into a shared Google Drive in hopes that we never run out of any ideas and can keyword anything we’ve either done or never got to when searching for content. It’s been a great way to keep the show continually growing!!

DeDe McGuire – DeDe in the Morning – Syndicated Nationwide

It’s a collaborative effort between me, the producers, and the whole team. If someone has a bit and believes strongly in it, we will air it. We have also implemented a rating system for our content breaks. We rate them on a scale of 1 to 10. Nothing below a seven gets on the show.

MJ – The MJ Morning Show – Q105 Tampa

I usually make the final decisions on content. I consider myself the show’s executive producer. Sometimes, the cohosts or producer can open up a valid discussion, talk me out of a bad idea, or offer positive or negative feedback to modify the content.

Chris Booker – Booker & Stryker – Alt 98.7 Los Angeles

We are collaborative. We hammer out all our ideas by going back and forth: what if we do this, add that, etc.? In this TikTok mindset, we spend a lot of time discussing how to get to the point more quickly, involve the audience faster, and get to the question more efficiently.

We know each other well enough to know when the other will hate something. We’ll challenge each other to find the gold and look for an opportunity. Great ideas can come from an original bad idea with enough collaboration.

Dana Cortez – The Dana Cortez Show – Syndicated Nationally

The three of us collaborate on content decisions—eighty percent of the time, two out of three wins. If I feel super strong about an idea, we go with it since we’re a female-targeted show.

Rick Rumble – Rumble in the Morning – FM 99 WNOR Norfolk

I make the final call on content. The team shares ideas, and we brainstorm through them, but it’s my call. I do most of the creative, and the management and staff trust my vision/direction. Thirty years of winning hasn’t hurt either.

Gary Bryan – The Gary Bryan Show – K-Earth 101 – Los Angeles

We will discuss all the ideas from the team. I make the final decision but always listen to producer Brandon’s or cohost Lisa’s input. If we don’t initially like an idea, we’ll look for opportunities and discuss how to make it work.

Eric Rowe – The Roula & Ryan Show with Eric – KRBE Houston

From day one, Roula, Ryan, and I each had an equal 33% say in the show, although Roula and I make the final calls. She trusts me to find great content since I spend hours daily on social media and tracking trends.

As executive producer, I usually make the final call but see myself as the team coach. My focus is always on what’s best for the show, not ego—something rare in radio but crucial for long-term success.

Rizzo – The Rizzo & Jeff Show – 105.9 The Mountain – Asheville, NC

Much of our content develops as we collaborate to finalize the list from 30 or 40 ideas to 12. We don’t often disagree, but if we do, we discuss how to make it most mass-appealable and what would generate the most discussion and hold the listener’s interest.

Mikey Fuentes – Tino Cochino Radio – Syndicated Nationally

The cast uses Google Keep to contribute potential ideas and thought starters throughout the day for features like Real Talk and Listener Therapy. If one of the cohosts is passionate about an idea but Tino and I are not sure about it, we’ll go with it, but they have to run with it. Tino tweaks many ideas and usually makes the final call.

Dave Ryan – The Dave Ryan Show – 101.3 KDWB Minneapolis

The final yes/no decision is always mine.

I encourage everyone on the show to pitch their ideas. With four different minds creating content, we get a good mashup of ideas. Their feedback can improve on my own and vice versa because of our distinct perspectives on life.

Everybody understands that just because they pitch an idea doesn’t mean we will use it. The same goes for my ideas. Often, when I pitch something and get their reaction, I know they don’t like it, which is fine with me!