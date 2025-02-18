Legislators Speak Up: AM Radio Must Stay in American Vehicles

The AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act has quickly regained momentum in the 119th Congress and lawmakers are speaking up on the bill’s behalf. With half of the Senate already co-sponsoring the legislation, supporters argue that radio is a critical emergency tool.

On February 5, the Senate Commerce Committee advanced the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act, making it eligible for a full Senate vote. The legislation, led by Senators Ed Markey (D-MA) and Ted Cruz (R-TX), mandates the inclusion of AM radio in all new vehicles as a safety feature. Simultaneously, Representatives Gus Bilirakis (R-FL) and Frank Pallone (D-NJ) reintroduced the bill in the House.

Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) emphasized the importance of AM radio for rural and farming communities, stating, “Wisconsin families across the state, especially those in our rural and farming communities, depend on AM radio to receive critical emergency alerts and high-quality local news. I am proud to work with my Democratic and Republican colleagues to stand up for the Americans who want and rely on AM radio to do their jobs, stay safe, and keep in touch with their local communities.”

Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) echoed these concerns, warning that removing AM radio from vehicles would cut off millions from reliable news, weather updates, and emergency alerts. “We must keep Americans safe, and this legislation will protect life-saving access to necessary alerts while preserving emergency communication infrastructure,” Cramer said.

Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) stressed that AM radio has long been a vital source of news and discussion in rural areas. “It’s been a part of our daily commutes and road trips for decades. Iowans rely on AM radio to catch up on local news, weather, and commodity and livestock markets, as well as to hear competing viewpoints about the important issues of the day,” he said, urging his colleagues to support the bill.

Senator Katie Britt (R-AL) called AM radio a lifeline for Alabama residents, particularly during severe weather events. “Alabama communities rely on AM radio for life-saving information like severe weather updates, emergency alerts, and breaking news,” Britt said. “Congress must ensure AM radio continues to be available in vehicles across America.” She credited Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) for prioritizing the bill in the Senate Commerce Committee and expressed optimism about its passage.

Support for the bill extends to the House, where Rep. Dan Meuser (R-PA) highlighted AM radio’s critical role in rural Pennsylvania. “Across Pennsylvania and the nation, AM radio is a crucial source of information, entertainment, and emergency alerts,” Meuser said. “In rural areas, especially during natural disasters, AM radio is often the only reliable way to stay informed when internet or cell service is unavailable.”

Support for the Act has also rolled in from FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, The AARP, and a coalition of former NYPD Chiefs.