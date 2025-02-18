Alliance for Women in Media Announces 2025 Board of Directors

The Alliance for Women in Media has revealed its 2025 National Board of Directors and Officers, marking a pivotal year as the organization prepares to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Gracie Awards.

The 2025 officer lineup includes ESPN Vice President of Corporate Communications Katina Arnold as Chair, Kino Lorber Media Group Chief Marketing Officer Monica Bloom as Vice Chair, and Hallmark Media Chief Communications Officer Annie Howell as Immediate Past Chair.

Graham Media Group President and CEO Catherine Badalamente will serve as Treasurer, while former Beasley Media Group Chief Financial Officer Marie Tedesco will take on the role of Treasurer-Elect.

New additions to the Board include Exponent Founder and President Rebekah Dopp and Ann Hailer, President of Broadcast at Locality, both set to serve two-year terms. Second-term directors include NBCUniversal Television and Streaming SVP of Entertainment Unscripted Development Cori Abraham, Professional Women’s Hockey League VP of Growth, Strategy & New Ventures Jayne Bussman-Wise, and American Urban Radio Network CEO Chesley Maddox-Dorsey.

Several incumbent directors will continue their tenure, including NPR Chief Communications Officer Isabel Lara, Shriver Media President Jaclyn Levin, iHeartMedia Executive Vice President of Programming Thea Mitchem, Crosstype Collective Founder Christine Moran, and Disney Entertainment News Groups and Networks President Debra OConnell.

AWM President Becky Brooks emphasized the importance of leadership at this milestone, stating, “The dedication and expertise of this year’s Board will ensure that we continue to connect, elevate, and advance all women in media, driving our mission forward for years to come.”

Board member biographies are available on the AWM website. The announcement of the AWM Foundation Board of Directors will be released at a later date.