Mark Randall Joins Audacy Sacramento as Promotions Director

Audacy has appointed radio veteran Mark Randall as the new Promotions Director for its six-station Sacramento cluster. He heads further west after most recently serving as Regional Promotions Director for Audacy Denver.

After a ten-year career in the US Navy, Randall transitioned into radio, starting at KCXX in San Bernardino before moving to Lotus Communications Tucson’s KFMA and Hubbard Broadcasting Phoenix’s KUPD. In the California capital, he will lead promotions for ESPN 1320 (KIFM-AM), ALT 94-7 (KKDO), 98 Rock KRXQ-FM, 96.9 The Eagle KSEG-FM, 102.5 KSFM, and 106.5 The End (KUDL).

Audacy Sacramento Senior Vice President and Market Manager Aaron Miller said, “Mark’s track record of crafting iconic promotions and working alongside some of radio’s biggest personalities makes him a legend in our business. He has the ability to create moments that resonate far beyond the airwaves, and we look forward to having him bring that magic to our brands and our audience.”

Randall remarked, “I am excited and grateful to have the opportunity to re-join the Audacy team and this legendary group of stations. Aaron is building an amazing culture in Sacramento, and I’m stoked to be a part of it. The charismatic people within this industry have always been the reason.”