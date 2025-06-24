The Wave Washes Over The Wolf In Midcoast Maine

Binnie Media is bringing a whole new sound to Maine’s WBYA, with an incoming format flip from Country to Soft Rock on June 30. The rebranding will see 105.5 The Wolf become 105.5 The Wave, aiming to reach both year-round residents and the region’s tourists.

The new 105.5 The Wave, which broadcasts from Isleboro, will feature a playlist of artists such as Lionel Richie, The Bee Gees, and Linda Ronstadt.

Binnie Media EVP of Programming & Operations Heath Cole said, “105.5 The Wave takes pride in introducing a soft rock format to the airwaves of Midcoast Maine, addressing a sentiment that resonates with many. We are delighted to offer a station that is tailor-made for the residents and businesses of the Midcoast, catering to the discerning listeners in these remarkable towns.”