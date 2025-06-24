Vikings Radio Back on the Iron Range With WELY Deal

After three years of silence, a Minnesota Oldies station is bringing Minnesota Vikings football back to the Iron Range. 1450 WELY (WELY-AM/FM) in Ely, MN, has secured a new seven-year agreement with the NFL team for preseason, regular season, and playoff coverage.

Starting August 9, WELY will carry every Vikings matchup through the 2031 NFL season as well as pre- and post-game shows.

The station, which was purchased by Civic Media for $70,000 in February, also broadcasts Minnesota Twins baseball and has plans to reintroduce local programming soon.

WELY Station Manager Terri Pylka said, “We’re beyond excited to bring Vikings football back to WELY-AM! It’s been a few years since fans in our area could hear the games locally, and I know the community will be just as fired up as we are for their return. Fans will be able to tune in from shorelines, garages, to fish houses – wherever Vikings pride runs deep.”