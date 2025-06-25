Fewer Than 15% of Employees Remain at VOA After Latest Cuts

“What would be the point of Voice of America if there is no voice?” That question from the federal judge presiding over the legal battle for Voice of America’s future, following another round of layoffs late last week that saw 639 staff dismissed.

The future of Voice of America hangs in legal and political limbo as President Donald Trump’s administration continues its aggressive dismantling of the US-funded international broadcast network, with another round of mass layoffs on Friday.

In a tense hearing Monday, US District Judge Royce Lamberth sharply criticized government attorneys for failing to comply with court orders and congressional mandates amid the mass layoffs.

The controversy centers on the administration’s deep staffing cuts at Voice of America and its parent agency, the US Agency for Global Media. Since a March directive from Trump ordering USAGM to be “eliminated to the maximum extent consistent with applicable law,” more than 85% of the agency’s workforce has been terminated – around 1,400 employees.

Judge Lamberth, who issued a preliminary injunction in April ordering the administration to maintain Voice of America’s statutory obligations, expressed frustration with the government’s handling of his order. While parts of his injunction were stayed on appeal, core requirements to uphold the agency’s legal obligations remain in effect.

In court, it was revealed that the Trump Administration now anticipates staffing the agency by bringing in journalists on an “as-needed” basis during major news events. Judge Lamberth has ordered both parties to submit additional filings by next week. A final ruling on the agency’s fate could come in the weeks ahead.