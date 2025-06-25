NYC’s Karen Carson Selected For 2025 MIW Airblazer Award

Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio has announced Audacy’s NEW 102.7 (WNEW) host Karen Carson as the recipient of the 10th annual MIW Airblazer Award. Her selection was made by 2024 recipient and syndicated mainstay Delilah.

As host of Karen Carson in the Morning, Carson leads the only female-led morning show in New York City radio. Her career has spanned multiple formats and markets, including Classic Rock in Hawaii, nights at WAXQ, mornings on WLTW, and national syndication on SiriusXM’s The Pulse and Pop Rocks.

Beyond radio, Carson is deeply involved in community service. In 2024, she led a holiday toy drive that collected over 10,000 toys and has led numerous fundraising efforts, including a charity walk across Staten Island.

The MIW Airblazer Award recognizes women in radio for their leadership, industry contributions, and service to their communities. Each year’s recipient is selected by the previous year’s honoree. Previous MIW Airblazer honorees include Dana Cortez (2023), Patty Steele (2022), DeDe McGuire (2021), and Angela Yee (2020).

Carson will be formally honored during Morning Show Boot Camp on August 8 in Austin, TX.

Delilah said, “Karen is an achiever, a performer, a most talented air personality. She’s not new to this industry, having worked hard and sacrificed a lot to gain the opportunities she has earned…Along the way, she’s been real, sharing many of her own life experiences and finding opportunities to be very charitable to those in need, particularly in the holiday season. Karen Carson has earned this Airblazer Award for her tenacity, talent, and her trailblazing ways, and I’m fortunate enough to bestow the honor to her.”

MIW Board President Sheila Kirby remarked, “Karen exemplifies the resilience, creativity, and leadership that define the MIW Airblazer Award. Her voice resonates far beyond the mic, not just as a top-tier morning talent, but as a committed advocate for her community and an inspiring example for women in our industry. We are proud to recognize her contributions and celebrate her ongoing impact.”

Carson stated, “To be recognized by Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio, and to receive the Airblazer Award is truly an honor. I’ve always believed in the power of authentic connection through audio, and to be celebrated for doing what I love, alongside a team I adore, is just amazing. Thank you to MIW, Morning Show Boot Camp, Delilah and to all our listeners who tune in every day – you’re why we do what we do!”