Karen Carson in the Morning Helps NYC Foster Kids with 11k Toys

Audacy New York’s New 102.7 FM (WNEW) celebrated another year of giving with Karen Carson’s 10,000 Toys for Girls & Boys, collecting 11,017 toys to benefit Children’s Aid NYC. The toys will be distributed to foster children throughout New York City.

The toy drive, hosted by Karen Carson in the Morning hosts Karen Carson, Johnny Mingione, and Anthony Malerba, ran from November 18 to December 13. The team used their weekday broadcasts to encourage listeners to contribute, offering online donations and a text-to-donate option.

Children’s Aid NYC, established in 1853, provides programs, support, summer camps, and educational opportunities to the city’s most vulnerable children.

Carson commented, “To exceed the toy collection goal that was doubled from last year’s is admirable. I’m in awe of our compassionate listeners and dedicated staff that are willing to help out the local community. Every child deserves to feel seen and our partnership with Children’s Aid NYC will create that feeling.”

