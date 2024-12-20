Chaz and AJ Toy Drive Raises $193,553 for New Haven Charities

Connoisseur Media’s 99.1 WPLR’s Chaz and AJ in the Morning hosted their annual toy drive, raising $193,553 in cash and toy donations for New Haven children’s charities. The broadcast attracted national and Connecticut celebrities for the record fundraising.

The funds and toys collected will support organizations such as Boys and Girls Village, Inc., Boys and Girls Club of the Lower Naugatuck Valley, Central Connecticut Coast YMCA, BH Care, and the Center for Family Justice, Inc.

The event featured live performances by former Saliva frontman Josey Scott and Randy Jackson. Local acts like school band Rock House and The Rum Runners also performed. Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont entertained the crowd with an impromptu piano solo, while US Senator Richard Blumenthal, and local leaders such as New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker, East Haven Mayor Joseph Carfora, and Tolland Town Manager Brian Foley joined in the festivities.

Connoisseur Media Vice President of Programming Keith Dakin expressed gratitude for the outpouring of generosity, saying, “Every year I think there is no way we can beat last year, and every year I’m proven wrong. Another tremendous Chaz and AJ Crabtree Chevrolet and Lexus of New Haven Toy Drive. Great performances, lots of laughs, and the generosity of the listeners is always just so impressive.”

Central Connecticut Coast YMCA President Tim Bartlett stated, “The toy drive event helps ensure the holiday happens for our most vulnerable children and their families. It helps keep the magic of Christmas alive in homes that may be struggling to make ends meet.”

Center for Family Justice CEO Debra Greenwood added, “The incredible generosity, dedication, support, and energy that surrounds us through the hard work of everyone at WPLR is providing life-changing support to kids affected by domestic violence, sexual violence, and child abuse. This effort made an incredible holiday miracle for thousands of kids in the region.”

Make sure your station’s charitable holiday actions are added to Radio Ink’s Season of Giving Tally. Send your good news to our Online Editor Cameron Coats. To see every story and contribution from this year’s Tally click here. Subscribe to our daily headlines email and follow Radio Ink on Instagram for updates as they happen.