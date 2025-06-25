A Love That Doesn’t Fade

After being a part of the radio industry in one way or another for the past 47 years, I can say this out loud… I still feel the love! I love going to work each day. I love conducting training. I love speaking at seminars. I love writing ads. I love writing for Radio Ink.

I love the people I work with! (Okay… Most of the people I work with.)

Being in love is a beautiful thing. It makes you passionate. It makes you try harder. Don’t get me wrong, there have been days when I questioned my love, but I’ve never asked for a divorce.

What about you? How’s your love affair with radio? With the industry?

If you’re new to radio, you may not have found your true love yet. Maybe you’ll go from sales to on-air. From programming to management. From intern to engineer. Or maybe you’re in sales and you’re right where you’re supposed to be.

Keep in mind, it’s not always love at first sight. Often love grows with confidence. Give your job all you have to give, and hopefully you’ll be able to say you’re still in love, even 47 years from now!

