Olivia Trusty Officially Sworn In As FCC Commissioner

Olivia Trusty has formally begun her tenure at the Federal Communications Commission, taking the oath of office on Monday to become the agency’s newest Commissioner. The swearing-in was shared on social media by FCC Chairman Brendan Carr.

Trusty’s confirmation last week by the Senate filled the open seat at the FCC previously held by Jessica Rosenworcel, breaking a months-long stalemate that had left the Commission operating without a quorum. She joins Carr and Democrat Anna Gomez on the three-member panel, with two additional nominations still pending following Nathan Simington’s and Geoffrey Starks’s departures.

Carr posted photos of the ceremony on X, writing, “Congratulations on your swearing in today, Commissioner Trusty! Great to have you on board the FCC.”

Trusty’s swearing-in marks the first full Republican majority at the FCC since early 2021, and she is expected to play a key role in advancing Carr’s “Delete, Delete, Delete” deregulatory priorities, including longstanding efforts to modernize broadcast ownership rules.

Our first opportunity to see Commissioner Trusty in action at her post will come on Thursday at the FCC’s June Open Meeting.