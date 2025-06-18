Radio Ink’s Deborah Parenti Talks Industry Journey with Chachi

Radio Ink President and Publisher Deborah Parenti is the focus of the latest edition of Benztown’s Chachi Loves Everybody podcast. Available now, the episode is available alongside a second feature with Connoisseur Media Founder and CEO Jeff Warshaw.

Talking with Benztown President Dave “Chachi” Denes, Parenti recounts her groundbreaking career as a leader in radio. From falling in love with radio as a child in Dayton, OH, to syndicating Wolfman Jack in Los Angeles, Parenti details her rise through sales, management, and ultimately, industry leadership.

The Radio Hall of Fame inductee shares insights on overcoming gender discrimination, creating strong company cultures, the importance of marketing and research, and her work leading Radio Ink, Radio + Television Business Report, and major industry events including Forecast and the Hispanic Radio Conference.

In his second appearance on Chachi Loves Everybody, Warshaw offers an inside look at Connoisseur Media’s proposed acquisition of Alpha Media and discusses long-term strategies for growth in radio.

He reflects on fostering strong company culture, the importance of localism, leadership priorities, and his approach to building Connoisseur Media into a leading local media and marketing company. Warshaw also shares his perspective on the future of acquisitions, leadership lessons, and advice for the next generation entering the industry.

Both episodes of Chachi Loves Everybody are available now on all major podcast platforms.