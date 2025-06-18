Hilary Doneux Named Brand Manager of 91X San Diego

As Garett Michaels leaves the station, Local Media San Diego has promoted Hilary Doneux to Brand Manager of 91X (XETRA), after more than two decades with the brand. The company also announced the return of Marty Whitney as 91X’s morning host.

Doneux first joined 91X in 1997, following stints at KNAC Los Angeles and KNRX Denver. She was elevated to Assistant Program Director in 2018 and recently moved from middays to afternoons.

Michaels revealed earlier this month that he will be leaving Southern California to serve as the new General Manager for 90.7 KSER in Washington State. He will remain connected to 91X as a consultant.

Local Media San Diego General Manager Gregg Wolfson said, “While we are sorry to see Garett go, we are excited that he will remain on the 91X Team as a consultant to the station. Hilary has earned the promotion to Brand Manager and will do an amazing job moving 91X forward. Likewise, we will be bringing Marty back home to host 91X mornings where he belongs. I’m excited for 91X’s position as one of the leading and most influential alternative rock stations ever.”

Doneux remarked, “For a Southern California kid who started on 91X back in 1997, I am humbled, honored, and SO stoked to get the opportunity to steer this legendary ship! Joining the list of incredible programmers who’ve helped shape 91X for 40+ years fills me with gratitude (and butterflies). Huge thanks to Gregg, Norm, Joe, Garett, and the whole LMSD team for believing in me!”