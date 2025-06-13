Nielsen ‘3-Minute’ Rule Giving Hispanic Radio a Competitive Edge

As the radio industry works to adapt to Nielsen Audio’s new three-minute listening qualifier, fresh data presented at the 2025 Hispanic Radio Conference offers an early look at how the rule change is affecting Spanish-language formats, and the results are significant.

Nielsen had previously revealed that the implementation of the new rule in January – which reduced the required continuous listening time from five minutes to three – coincided with a significant increase in reported radio listening. Average quarter-hour audience levels grew from 6.43 million persons in January 2024 to nearly 7.8 million in April 2025, a 21% increase over the 15 months.

Compared to the final quarter of 2024, listening among Hispanic audiences grew between 15% and 21% year-over-year, depending on age group. For Spanish-dominant Hispanic listeners, the gains were strongest, with a 21% increase for the total audience 6+ and for adults 18–49 and 25-54.

During the HRC 2025 presentation, Nielsen Audio Managing Director Rich Tunkel noted that Spanish-dominant growth was further influenced by a January adjustment to the Spanish-dominant population estimate, which increased by 3%. However, even with that adjustment, he emphasized that engagement trends are rising across the board, signaling authentic audience momentum for Spanish-language broadcasters.

That momentum is especially visible when comparing format performance. Nielsen data from Q4 2024 to Q1 2025 showed that Spanish Variety saw a massive boom, with 127% growth. Mexican Regional saw an 18% AQH increase, while Spanish Adult Hits and Spanish Contemporary rose 14% and 10% respectively. In the key 18–34 demographic, Spanish Religious led with a 200% increase, and Spanish Oldies improved by 121%. Spanish Adult Hits (34%), Spanish Hot AC (+53%), and Spanish Tropical (+20%) were also notable beneficiaries.

Total AQH for Spanish-language formats rose 15% quarter-to-quarter, just slightly behind the 17% lift seen across the top 20 English-language formats, while the 18-34 demo had an average 20% positive change, outpacing English-language formats at 16%.

Still, the competition for attention is intensifying, especially as digital platforms pull listeners in multiple directions. Nielsen’s Fragmentation of Radio Audiences chart showed that a majority of Hispanic radio listeners are also highly engaged with social and streaming platforms. In 2024, 63% used Instagram monthly, followed by 43% on TikTok, 40% on YouTube Music, and 35% on Spotify. Podcasts were used monthly by 31%, while traditional audio competitors like Pandora (21%), Amazon Music (16%), and Apple Music (14%) lagged.

The figures were further analyzed and extrapolated by a panel including international programming consultant Bob Perry, Audacy Houston SVP/Market Manager Sarah Frazier, and Spanish Broadcasting System West Coast Programming VP Juan Carlos Hidalgo.