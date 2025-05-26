Dares and Donations Fuel McKibbin’s Michigan Radiothon

McKibbin Media Group’s fifth annual K105.3 Charity Radiothon surpassed its initial goal, raising more than $13,900 on Friday, May 9. The funds were divided with $6,544 going to the Jackson, MI, YMCA and $7,400 to the Jamie McKibbin Memorial Scholarship Fund, administered through the Michigan Association of Broadcasters Foundation.

Throughout the day, listeners and clients submitted donations that unlocked a variety of on-air dares for station personalities across McKibbin Media Group stations K105.3 (WKHM), Jackson’s NewsTalk WKHM-AM, 95.9 The Power Cow (WIBM), and Fox Sports Jackson 101.9 (WKHM-HD2).

Challenges included hot sauce tastings, blind taste tests, nose waxing, snake handling, and competitive food challenges. Events also occurred at the Jackson YMCA, where staff participated in basketball contests and math challenges while exercising.

The morning hour of the radiothon served as a tribute to McKibbin Media Group’s late founder Jamie McKibbin, who passed away in 2020 just months after acquiring the stations. The tribute coincided with what would have been his 48th birthday. Many contributions during that hour were made in his memory to support the scholarship fund.

McKibbin Media Group has raised over $60,000 across five annual charity radiothons. Each year, staff nominate local causes to receive the funds.

McKibbin Media Group President and Owner Katina McKibbin commented, “We can’t thank everyone enough who made a donation to the Charity Radiothon. Because of the generosity of so many we were able to surpass our 12-hour goal of $12,000. This wouldn’t be possible without our loyal clients and listeners. Thank you to all who were involved in this wonderful event.”