Bold Gold Brings The Thunder For St. Jude With 14th Radiothon

Bold Gold Media’s Catskills Country station Thunder 102 (WDNB) raised over $115,000 during its 14th annual Country Cares for St. Jude Kids Radiothon, bringing the station’s cumulative contributions to nearly $900,000.

The 26-hour radiothon featured on-air participation from Bold Gold Media on-air personalities, along with appearances by local sponsors, community leaders, and special guests. Additional funds came from year-round efforts including the Bold Gold Open Golf Tournament, Celebrity Bartending Nights, and other local fundraising events. The campaign also saw dozens of businesses across Thunder Country display Suny Sullivan Boot Cards to encourage contributions.

Bold Gold Media NY Senior Advisor and St. Jude Committee Leader Paul Ciliberto stated, “I’m honored to be part of this amazing effort. This is a perfect example of community leaders, organizations, individuals, and our listeners joining together to be part of local radio making a positive impact on the community.”

Bold Gold Media NY General Manager Dawn Ciorciari added, “It’s amazing to see a community pull together for an important cause, and we are proud to support this through the power of local radio.”