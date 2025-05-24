BIA Strengthens Political Team With Return of Steve Passwaiter

BIA Advisory Services is bringing back a familiar face as it deepens its commitment to political media strategy and cross-platform advertising analytics. The firm has announced that veteran media analyst Steve Passwaiter has rejoined the company as a Senior Advisor.

Passwaiter’s return marks a full-circle moment after spending 16 years with BIA earlier in his career, where he rose to the role of Vice President of Business Development. He brings with him an extensive resume that includes top leadership roles at Kantar, Vivvix, and the Campaign Media Analysis Group (CMAG), where he led political ad intelligence efforts during several high-stakes election cycles.

From 2016 to 2021, Passwaiter headed Kantar Media’s CMAG unit, overseeing analytics on political ad spending and guiding the business to record revenue levels. He later served as Vice President of Growth and Strategy and Senior Adviser at CMAG during its integration into Vivvix.

Now back at BIA, Passwaiter will work closely with clients to identify new growth opportunities in an increasingly complex advertising environment. “Steve will play a vital role in our efforts,” BIA said in a statement. “We believe he’s uniquely positioned to help drive advertising revenue growth across categories.”

Passwaiter’s appointment comes shortly after BIA named Senan Mele as Vice President of Forecasting and Data Analysis, following the departure of former VP Nicole Ovadia.