BIA Advisory Services Names New Forecasting VP As Ovadia Exits

BIA Advisory Services has named Senan Mele as Vice President of Forecasting and Data Analysis, succeeding Nicole Ovadia, who Radio Ink has learned has exited the company to pursue a new opportunity after three years in the role.

Mele comes to BIA from Horizon Media, where he directed media spending optimization across television, search, social, and digital channels.

Previously, at m/Six, he managed multi-million-dollar campaigns across four continents, collaborating with major platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Google, Snapchat, and Twitch. Mele holds an MBA from the Lubin School of Business at Pace University and a bachelor’s degree in finance and investments from the Zicklin School of Business at Baruch College.

With BIA, Senan Mele will focus on developing local media advertising forecast models, creating quarterly and annual forecast reports, building new client data visualization tools, and expanding BIA’s data and methodologies to increase forecasting accuracy.

BIA Managing Director Rick Ducey said, “Senan’s expertise in cross-channel media trends will enhance our forecasting and analysis capabilities as the lines between traditional and digital media continue to blur. The media industry is experiencing significant changes, from the rise of streaming platforms to the decline of traditional advertising models. Senan’s ability to combine economic and industry data will help us deliver more accurate revenue forecasts and insights to our clients.”

BIA CEO and Founder Tom Buono added, “Media isn’t just changing – it’s being completely reshaped. Our clients face new revenue challenges daily as audiences fragment across platforms. Senan’s expertise in advanced modeling will enable us to identify emerging trends, giving our clients the competitive edge they need to stay ahead. This isn’t just about better forecasting—it’s about helping our clients anticipate changes in an increasingly complex market.”