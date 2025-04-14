Bacall to Stay on ‘Today’s Christian Music’ Under New Ownership

Beth Bacall is staying on afternoons at the Today’s Christian Music network, following its sale to Christian FM Media. Bacall joined the network in April 2024 when it was still under Salem Media Group ownership.

Bacall spent the past 15 years hosting afternoon drive on Salem Media Group station 104.7 The Fish Atlanta (WFSH) before its sale to Educational Media Foundation. Her work in Christian music radio has earned her multiple industry honors, including the Christian Music Broadcaster’s Industry Achievement Award and the 2023 Gabby Award for Best On-Air Personality from the Georgia Association of Broadcasters.

In addition to her continued duties, Bacall will be available for voicetracking in any dayparts. Christian FM Media Group currently provides content daily to more than 400 radio stations across the US and Canada.

Bacall remarked, “I’m so thrilled to be part of the Christian FM family and honored to be heard seamlessly across the TCM network. It’s a joy to connect with listeners and be part of a team that shares hope and encouragement every day.”

Meanwhile Christian FM Media Group has selected Local Radio Networks as the delivery platform and affiliate sales partner for Today’s Christian Music.

Christian FM Media Group President Jon Hamilton said, “LRN’s unique ability to seamlessly integrate and deliver the format to most major automation systems is simply amazing, and we are thrilled to bring this ability to the Today’s Christian Music affiliates. For them it means no more filling satellite windows and having total control of their on-air sound.”

Local Radio Networks Chief Executive Officer Steve Swick added, “We are delighted to partner with Jon and the Christian FM Media Group for distribution and affiliate sales of its TCM format. There is a demand for a well-programmed and -produced religious radio format, and with our RVC software technology, TCM affiliates get superior quality programming, as well as best-in-class delivery technology with unparalleled localization content and control features.”

Hamilton further noted, “We’ve watched since 2015 the innovative team at LRN take 24/7 music format syndication to the next level. The ability to choose hosts is an exceptionally outstanding feature that will give us the flexibility we need. Steve and company are leading the way.”