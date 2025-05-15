Women To Watch: Emily Boldon; Star 94.1, Atlanta

Emily Boldon is the new Brand Manager at Audacy Atlanta’s Star 94.1 (WSTR), but she’s maybe best known for her 16 years with Cumulus Media as VP of AC Programming, where she was largely responsible for developing the company’s Stratus Music Software System.

In 2006, Boldon was offered to interview for a unique position at Cumulus Media Corporate and transitioned to that role. “At the time, Cumulus had just bought Susquehanna Radio and had opted to end their agreement with Selector Music Scheduling and create their own proprietary system,” says Boldon. “I was brought on to oversee the creation of that new system and transition all the Cumulus stations over to it… That’s when Stratus Music Scheduling was born!”

In 2012, Cumulus bought Citadel Broadcasting and again had a new group of stations to convert to Stratus Music, in which Boldon led the initiative. This coincided with the addition of Mike McVay to Cumulus to lead the programming department. “Mike became an incredible mentor and, more importantly, a dear friend to me,” said Boldon. “He streamlined the formats, refocused my efforts, and made me Vice President of Stratus Music and Format Mainstream and Hot AC.”

Boldon also did a short stint at Cox Media Group in 2022 in Atlanta as Director of Operations, programming B98.5 and The River, and overseeing Kiss. She was also the Corporate Director of AC and Hot AC, working with Miami, Tampa, San Antonio, Jacksonville, and Athens.

Boldon spent a few years with Reprise Records in between radio jobs, but quickly realized it wasn’t for her.

The industry has changed quite a bit over the years for Boldon. “As an industry, people are working harder, longer hours with more duties and often burning out,” explains Boldon. “It’s a difficult cycle to watch and witness. As leaders, we must do everything in our power to take care of our people, provide them the support and much-needed resources to be effective but also happy and fulfilled in their work and their contributions to the station and company.”

Radio Ink Magazine has recognized Boldon among its Most Influential Women in Radio for a number of years. ”I am proud of that,” she says. “And proud to have taken the radio stations that I’ve programmed to the highest rating success they’ve historically experienced over the years. But I would have to say my biggest accomplishment is the longevity of the relationships I’ve made with my air talent and management in markets where we’ve created amazing radio. So many coworkers have become friends, and they come to me for trusted advice, leadership, and mentoring. Nothing is more important than that…paying it forward, in order to pay it back.”

“But it hasn’t always been easy. Over the past few years, my biggest challenge was dealing with management that said they wanted to evolve but actually had strong resistance to change,” explains Boldon. “There’s no way of knowing the truth of situations like that until you are inside them, and extricating yourself can be challenging. But stations and companies that want to continue to operate the same way they did five-10-20 years ago are going to be left in the dust. Change is not comfortable for anyone, but it is an absolute necessity to win in our evolving marketplace.”

“Another absolute necessity in surviving and winning in radio is Connectivity!” says Boldon. “If you don’t talk with your listeners on their level EVERY BREAK, they will tune you out. Finding compelling content and connecting is the only way to win in today’s crowded audio space.”

“What the industry is missing right now is strong talent! Don’t get me wrong, there are plenty of them, but so many are out of work. Radio companies need to figure out a way to invest in talent again, because connective personalities are the only thing that differentiates us from the 12 million other ways people can access their favorite music we are playing.”

What’s ahead for the rest of 2025? “Nose to the grindstone to build Star 94.1 back to the ratings and market-leading success it had years ago when it was consistently the #1 and most beloved station in Atlanta,” says Boldon. “Like Kiss in Boston, PLJ in NYC, WNCI in Columbus, and KRBE in Houston, Star was the gem of Atlanta and a station that the industry closely watched. It’s time for it to rise again!”

Follow Emily Boldon on Instagram and LinkedIn.