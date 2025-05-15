First Things First: 6 Tips For First-Rate First Impression

What’s the most important step in your sales process? You might say all of them – and fair enough. But let me ask you this: How many times have you had a meeting that got off to a rough start that you were never able to get back on track?

In his book Never Split the Difference, former FBI hostage negotiator Chris Voss says it’s not the first impression that matters, but rather the last impression. And to a certain extent, I agree with this. There have been times when sales encounters have gotten off to rocky starts, but throughout the meeting, my opinion of the person changed. In the end, I not only purchased from them, but we became friends and still communicate decades later.

But in what seems to be a “me-first” society, first impressions are becoming even more valuable, and the time you have to secure that initial impression is shrinking. According to Forbes, a salesperson has about 7 seconds to make a first impression because this is the standard of time it takes for “people [to] have a solid impression of who you are.” (June 19, 2018)

There are a few things that go into helping you make a good first impression. If you have the email address of the customer with whom you’re meeting, email them the day before confirming the appointment time, the agenda, along with next steps. It should look like this:

Mr./Ms. Customer:

I look forward to our meeting tomorrow at 2:30 at your office. This should last about 45 minutes where I will share what sets our company apart, while addressing any questions you may have.

Per our previous conversation, I will ask about your company’s ________ to see if we would be able to address the concerns you shared with me. As I mentioned earlier, if you feel we are not a good fit as a business partner, please say so at any time, and we’ll end the meeting on good terms.

Is there anything you’d like to add to our agenda?

I’ll see you tomorrow afternoon.

Throughout my career, I’ve rarely seen many sellers send a pre-meeting agenda email. Those who did were able to take more appointments, had clients/prospects who were more engaged, and they were seen as more credible because they were leading the meeting before it began, they allowed the prospect to cancel the meeting (without saying anything about cancelling it), they allowed the prospect to add to the agenda, it also reviewed their previous conversation(s) which let the customer/prospect know how much they were valued because the seller paid attention to what was said.

Here are a few more things you can do to make a great first impression, which your competition may not be doing:

Arrive 10 minutes early. If your previous appointment is running long, politely excuse yourself, call your customer/prospect to let them know your meeting is running long, but you will be there. I did this the other day with a customer, and not only were they okay with me being 45 minutes late, but I still presented a six-figure solution that exceeded their expectations. Communication is key to client retention, even if that means you call to say you are in a meeting that’s running longer than you anticipated. Body Language. Stand up straight. Make sure there’s no lettuce or chicken between your teeth from lunch when you smile. Make eye contact – focus on one central facial feature when you’re sitting across the table from them. You can look at the bridge of their nose, but I will either look at an eye or an eyebrow. Remember to speak slowly and clearly and use a firm handshake. Dress the part. It goes without saying that you should tuck in your shirt, tie your shoes, and straighten your tie before your meeting. Project confidence. Remain in control of the meeting despite what your customer/prospect may say or how they attempt to steer the conversation. They do not know more about what you do than you do because they watched a YouTube video or read something on Google. Remember this quote from Abe Lincoln: “Everything on the Internet is 100% true or it can’t be on the Internet.” Never use radio industry jargon in front of a customer. Use the customer’s industry language. If you don’t know their industry’s language, use simple, easy-to-understand words like Hemingway did.

Making a memorable first impression may not guarantee a sale; however, it will separate you from your competition, allowing you to differentiate yourself from those competing for the same business. In today’s ever-changing economic landscape, professional salespeople need every advantage.

All of the intangible advantages found in this article can be yours with a lot of effort, work ethic, and determination to separate yourself from your competition today, so tomorrow you can achieve what they will not be able to attain.

Bottom line: The best first impression is changing your approach – sell like a pro, not like everyone else.