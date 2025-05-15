How Hispanic Culture Is Reshaping Brand Marketing in 2025

As Hispanic culture continues to shape mainstream trends, advertisers are taking note and taking action. From bilingual campaigns to culturally rooted storytelling, the marketing playbook is evolving fast.

In the June issue of Radio Ink Magazine, we spotlight this year’s Medallas de Cortez Marketer of the Year finalists and explore how brand strategies are shifting to connect more meaningfully with Hispanic audiences. Discover how authenticity, representation, and cultural pride are becoming the new gold standard in marketing and why Hispanic radio remains at the heart of this movement.

Radio Ink asked, How has the increased popularity of Hispanic culture impacted the marketing and positioning tactics by advertisers?

“In response to the growing prominence of Hispanic culture, advertising strategies have evolved to prioritize cultural relevance and authenticity, moving beyond mere translation to capture nuances and lived experiences. Campaigns increasingly incorporate bilingual and bicultural messaging to resonate with diverse Hispanic audiences. Engaging Hispanic influencers and community leaders has become a key tactic for organic outreach, often focusing on storytelling and cultural pride. There has also been a noticeable shift in media channel preferences, with advertisers focusing on platforms popular among Hispanic consumers. Cultural celebrations are now frequently integrated into campaigns to honor Hispanic heritage. More and more brands are exploring product customization inspired by Hispanic culture. Example: Cantaritos by Anheuser Busch.”

“The growing popularity of Hispanic culture has significantly influenced marketing and positioning strategies by prompting advertisers to embrace more authentic, culturally relevant messaging. Brands are increasingly recognizing the value of connecting with Hispanic audiences through tailored content, bilingual campaigns, and inclusive representation that reflects the diversity and richness of our community. This shift not only strengthens brand loyalty but also drives meaningful engagement across platforms.”

